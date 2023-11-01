Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (COEP) Stock Sees a-9.74 Decrease

The stock of Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (COEP) has seen a -7.31% decrease in the past week, with a 4.78% gain in the past month, and a -2.82% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.61% for COEP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.37% for COEP’s stock, with a -13.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: COEP) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for COEP is -0.83. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for COEP is $3.00, which is $1.79 above the current price. The public float for COEP is 14.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.40% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of COEP on November 01, 2023 was 60.53K shares.

COEP) stock’s latest price update

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: COEP)’s stock price has dropped by -9.74 in relation to previous closing price of 1.34. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -7.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-05-03 that What would happen if performance grading suddenly disappeared? No more dreaded annual job reviews

COEP Trading at 9.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COEP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.61%, as shares surge +0.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COEP fell by -7.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2345. In addition, Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc saw -21.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COEP starting from Salkind Gene, who purchase 4,006 shares at the price of $1.01 back on Aug 29. After this action, Salkind Gene now owns 4,046 shares of Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, valued at $4,046 using the latest closing price.

Salkind Gene, the Director of Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, purchase 28,638 shares at $0.91 during a trade that took place back on Aug 25, which means that Salkind Gene is holding 28,638 shares at $26,061 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COEP

The total capital return value is set at -90.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch -101.62. Equity return is now at value -327.21, with -255.96 for asset returns.

Based on Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (COEP), the company’s capital structure generated 35.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.21. Total debt to assets is 21.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.53.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.16.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (COEP) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.