Clean Harbors, Inc. (CLH) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE: CLH)’s stock price has decreased by -5.83 compared to its previous closing price of 153.67. However, the company has seen a -6.18% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-20 that Here is how Clean Harbors (CLH) and Jacobs Solutions (J) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

Is It Worth Investing in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE: CLH) Right Now?

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE: CLH) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 19.37x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.38. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Clean Harbors, Inc. (CLH) by analysts is $185.64, which is $40.93 above the current market price. The public float for CLH is 50.58M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.15% of that float. On November 01, 2023, the average trading volume of CLH was 270.35K shares.

CLH’s Market Performance

The stock of Clean Harbors, Inc. (CLH) has seen a -6.18% decrease in the past week, with a -10.82% drop in the past month, and a -13.49% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.24% for CLH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.97% for CLH’s stock, with a -4.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLH stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for CLH by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CLH in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $184 based on the research report published on October 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CLH Trading at -12.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.99%, as shares sank -11.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLH fell by -6.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $158.06. In addition, Clean Harbors, Inc. saw 26.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLH starting from Dugas Eric J., who sale 3,500 shares at the price of $171.00 back on Aug 29. After this action, Dugas Eric J. now owns 25,114 shares of Clean Harbors, Inc., valued at $598,500 using the latest closing price.

Speights Robert, the PRESIDENT, INDUSTRIAL SERVICES of Clean Harbors, Inc., sale 1,984 shares at $171.03 during a trade that took place back on Aug 25, which means that Speights Robert is holding 38,602 shares at $339,324 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.29 for the present operating margin

+24.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Clean Harbors, Inc. stands at +7.97. The total capital return value is set at 14.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.57. Equity return is now at value 21.24, with 6.76 for asset returns.

Based on Clean Harbors, Inc. (CLH), the company’s capital structure generated 134.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.43. Total debt to assets is 42.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 131.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.99.

Conclusion

To sum up, Clean Harbors, Inc. (CLH) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.