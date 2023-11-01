Churchill Capital Corp VI (CCVI) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE: CCVI) has plunged by 0.00 when compared to previous closing price of 10.46,

Is It Worth Investing in Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE: CCVI) Right Now?

Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE: CCVI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 45.94x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.04.

The public float for CCVI is 25.77M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.01% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CCVI on November 01, 2023 was 113.35K shares.

CCVI’s Market Performance

The stock of Churchill Capital Corp VI (CCVI) has seen a 0.00% decrease in the past week, with a 0.10% rise in the past month, and a 0.77% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.16% for CCVI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.01% for CCVI stock, with a simple moving average of 2.19% for the last 200 days.

CCVI Trading at 0.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.10%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCVI remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.46. In addition, Churchill Capital Corp VI saw 4.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCVI starting from Taconic Capital Advisors LP, who sale 500,000 shares at the price of $10.46 back on Sep 28. After this action, Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,634,784 shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI, valued at $5,230,000 using the latest closing price.

Taconic Capital Advisors LP, the 10% Owner of Churchill Capital Corp VI, sale 525,000 shares at $10.40 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that Taconic Capital Advisors LP is holding 3,134,784 shares at $5,462,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCVI

The total capital return value is set at -0.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.81. Equity return is now at value 13.35, with 3.66 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Churchill Capital Corp VI (CCVI) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.