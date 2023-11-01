Centogene NV (CNTG) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CNTG is -0.62. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CNTG is $1.50, which is $0.03 above the current price. The public float for CNTG is 11.71M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.50% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CNTG on November 01, 2023 was 14.12K shares.

Centogene NV (NASDAQ: CNTG)’s stock price has soared by 35.82 in relation to previous closing price of 1.08. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 37.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-09-01 that Shares of Centogene NV CNTG, +8.31% gained 7% premarket on Friday after the company announced data confirming the utility of its proprietary biomarker lyso-Gb1 in indicating the severity of Gaucher disease, a rare inherited disorder that affects the body’s ability to break down a certain type of fat. The study results also indicate that lyso-Gb1 could help predict the clinical course of patients and personalize care for the disease, Centogene said in a release.

CNTG’s Market Performance

Centogene NV (CNTG) has experienced a 37.38% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 40.00% rise in the past month, and a 37.38% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.51% for CNTG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 40.98% for CNTG’s stock, with a 44.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNTG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNTG stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for CNTG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CNTG in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $14 based on the research report published on August 05, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

CNTG Trading at 38.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNTG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.08%, as shares surge +41.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNTG rose by +37.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0642. In addition, Centogene NV saw 58.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CNTG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-82.72 for the present operating margin

+28.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Centogene NV stands at -81.53. The total capital return value is set at -63.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -71.71.

Based on Centogene NV (CNTG), the company’s capital structure generated 811.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 89.03. Total debt to assets is 64.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 717.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 78.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.43.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Centogene NV (CNTG) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.