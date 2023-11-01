Cellectis ADR (CLLS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Cellectis ADR (NASDAQ: CLLS)’s stock price has increased by 138.66 compared to its previous closing price of 0.97. However, the company has seen a 131.50% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Reuters reported 2023-11-01 that AstraZeneca said on Wednesday it had entered into a collaboration and investment agreement with clinical-stage biotechnology company Cellectis to speed up the development of therapeutics in areas including oncology and rare diseases.

Is It Worth Investing in Cellectis ADR (NASDAQ: CLLS) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CLLS is 2.22. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CLLS is $8.50, which is $6.18 above the current price. The public float for CLLS is 53.40M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.70% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CLLS on November 01, 2023 was 52.92K shares.

CLLS’s Market Performance

CLLS stock saw an increase of 131.50% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 50.32% and a quarterly increase of 18.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.73%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.90% for Cellectis ADR (CLLS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 84.11% for CLLS stock, with a simple moving average of 16.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLLS stocks, with Bryan Garnier repeating the rating for CLLS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CLLS in the upcoming period, according to Bryan Garnier is $6 based on the research report published on March 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CLLS Trading at 48.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.73%, as shares surge +62.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLLS rose by +131.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3019. In addition, Cellectis ADR saw 10.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CLLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-509.08 for the present operating margin

+3.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cellectis ADR stands at -473.60. The total capital return value is set at -38.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.96. Equity return is now at value -62.38, with -30.19 for asset returns.

Based on Cellectis ADR (CLLS), the company’s capital structure generated 64.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.11. Total debt to assets is 29.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.92. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.83 and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.54.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cellectis ADR (CLLS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.