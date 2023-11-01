Cassava Sciences Inc (SAVA) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for SAVA is also noteworthy at 0.03.

The public float for SAVA is 39.37M, and at present, short sellers hold a 35.61% of that float. The average trading volume of SAVA on November 01, 2023 was 1.23M shares.

SAVA) stock’s latest price update

Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: SAVA) has seen a rise in its stock price by 3.62 in relation to its previous close of 20.15. However, the company has experienced a 12.38% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-31 that Stocks often lose much of their value as a result of controversies. Cassava Sciences is facing a raft of serious allegations from numerous parties.

SAVA’s Market Performance

Cassava Sciences Inc (SAVA) has seen a 12.38% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 19.04% gain in the past month and a 0.19% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.12% for SAVA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 22.55% for SAVA’s stock, with a -8.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SAVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SAVA stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for SAVA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SAVA in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $44 based on the research report published on November 16, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SAVA Trading at 14.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SAVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.40%, as shares surge +11.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SAVA rose by +13.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.15. In addition, Cassava Sciences Inc saw -29.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SAVA starting from ROBERTSON SANFORD, who purchase 30,000 shares at the price of $17.45 back on Aug 23. After this action, ROBERTSON SANFORD now owns 886,851 shares of Cassava Sciences Inc, valued at $523,500 using the latest closing price.

Barry Richard, the Director of Cassava Sciences Inc, purchase 16,571 shares at $16.65 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that Barry Richard is holding 293,477 shares at $275,907 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SAVA

Equity return is now at value -45.28, with -42.41 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Cassava Sciences Inc (SAVA) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.