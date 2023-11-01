Cartesian Growth Corp II (RENE) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Cartesian Growth Corp II (NASDAQ: RENE) has surged by 0.09 when compared to previous closing price of 10.86, but the company has seen a 0.18% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cartesian Growth Corp II (NASDAQ: RENE) Right Now?

Cartesian Growth Corp II (NASDAQ: RENE) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 24.52x. and a 36-month beta value of -0.01. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for RENE is 17.25M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.03% of that float. On November 01, 2023, the average trading volume of RENE was 114.12K shares.

RENE’s Market Performance

RENE stock saw an increase of 0.18% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.09% and a quarterly increase of 2.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.09%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.14% for Cartesian Growth Corp II (RENE). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.32% for RENE stock, with a simple moving average of 3.31% for the last 200 days.

RENE Trading at 0.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RENE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.09%, as shares surge +0.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RENE rose by +0.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.84. In addition, Cartesian Growth Corp II saw 6.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RENE

The total capital return value is set at -0.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.38. Equity return is now at value 5.72, with 5.27 for asset returns.

Based on Cartesian Growth Corp II (RENE), the company’s capital structure generated 1.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.49. Total debt to assets is 1.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.49.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.88.

Conclusion

To sum up, Cartesian Growth Corp II (RENE) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.