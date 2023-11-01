Carlyle Group Inc (CG) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Carlyle Group Inc (NASDAQ: CG) is above average at 24.68x. The 36-month beta value for CG is also noteworthy at 1.71. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CG is $38.13, which is $10.59 above than the current price. The public float for CG is 191.02M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.08% of that float. The average trading volume of CG on November 01, 2023 was 2.20M shares.

CG) stock’s latest price update

Carlyle Group Inc (NASDAQ: CG)’s stock price has plunge by -0.97relation to previous closing price of 27.81. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.55% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC reported 2023-10-25 that Wall Street leaders speaking at the annual Riyadh event broadly expressed varying degrees of pessimism and caution for the coming year.

CG’s Market Performance

Carlyle Group Inc (CG) has seen a -2.55% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -8.38% decline in the past month and a -16.32% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.89% for CG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.89% for CG stock, with a simple moving average of -12.09% for the last 200 days.

CG Trading at -9.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.25%, as shares sank -6.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CG fell by -2.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.85. In addition, Carlyle Group Inc saw -7.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CG starting from CG Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C., who purchase 1,269,537 shares at the price of $8.52 back on Sep 12. After this action, CG Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. now owns 4,785,628 shares of Carlyle Group Inc, valued at $10,816,455 using the latest closing price.

CG Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C., the 10% Owner of Carlyle Group Inc, purchase 3,012,049 shares at $8.30 during a trade that took place back on Aug 28, which means that CG Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. is holding 3,012,049 shares at $25,000,007 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.89 for the present operating margin

+77.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Carlyle Group Inc stands at +25.65. The total capital return value is set at 11.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.68. Equity return is now at value 6.87, with 1.92 for asset returns.

Based on Carlyle Group Inc (CG), the company’s capital structure generated 139.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.25. Total debt to assets is 40.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 134.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.22.

Conclusion

In summary, Carlyle Group Inc (CG) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.