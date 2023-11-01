Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, CAH stock has gone down by -2.59%, with a monthly gain of 5.35% and a quarterly plunge of -2.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.47%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.47% for Cardinal Health, Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.72% for CAH stock, with a simple moving average of 7.62% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE: CAH) Right Now?

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE: CAH) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.91x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CAH is 0.77. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for CAH is $97.28, which is $6.05 above the current price. The public float for CAH is 244.82M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.74% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CAH on November 01, 2023 was 2.12M shares.

CAH) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE: CAH) has decreased by -0.04 when compared to last closing price of 91.04. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.59% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-29 that We explain why selling cash-covered puts and covered calls are relatively safe choices for earning a high income. We will discuss how to formulate a sustainable and repeatable options income strategy. In this monthly series, we present how to go about selecting the right kind of stocks for options income. We present two lists of 10 stocks with multiple scenarios: Put options, call options, and deep-in-the-money call options.

Analysts’ Opinion of CAH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CAH stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for CAH by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for CAH in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $100 based on the research report published on July 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CAH Trading at 1.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.47%, as shares surge +4.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAH fell by -2.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $91.87. In addition, Cardinal Health, Inc. saw 18.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CAH starting from WEITZMAN DEBORAH, who sale 6,712 shares at the price of $89.81 back on Aug 28. After this action, WEITZMAN DEBORAH now owns 44,202 shares of Cardinal Health, Inc., valued at $602,805 using the latest closing price.

Scherer Mary C., the Chief Accounting Officer of Cardinal Health, Inc., sale 20,695 shares at $86.27 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Scherer Mary C. is holding 10,649 shares at $1,785,358 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CAH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.86 for the present operating margin

+3.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cardinal Health, Inc. stands at +0.13.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.