Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE: CP) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CP is 1.04. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 22 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CP is $123.58, which is $18.77 above the current price. The public float for CP is 931.55M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.72% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CP on November 01, 2023 was 1.93M shares.

CP) stock’s latest price update

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE: CP) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.08 compared to its previous closing price of 71.03. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-27 that Canadian Pacific (CP) third-quarter 2023 revenues of $2,489.1 million (C$3,339 million) improve 40.4% year over year.

CP’s Market Performance

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) has experienced a 2.19% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -2.66% drop in the past month, and a -11.39% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.02% for CP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.05% for CP’s stock, with a simple moving average of -8.86% for the last 200 days.

CP Trading at -5.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.55%, as shares sank -3.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CP rose by +2.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.60. In addition, Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited saw -4.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.34 for the present operating margin

+39.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited stands at +39.90. The total capital return value is set at 5.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.40. Equity return is now at value 10.66, with 5.46 for asset returns.

Based on Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP), the company’s capital structure generated 51.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.88. Total debt to assets is 27.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 47.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.59.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.