Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (NYSE: CNQ) is 12.49x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CNQ is 1.54. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ) is $71.67, which is $8.17 above the current market price. The public float for CNQ is 1.07B and currently, short sellers hold a 2.90% of that float. On November 01, 2023, CNQ’s average trading volume was 2.53M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

CNQ) stock’s latest price update

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (NYSE: CNQ)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.38 in comparison to its previous close of 63.77, however, the company has experienced a -0.24% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-26 that Investors with an interest in Oil and Gas – Exploration and Production – Canadian stocks have likely encountered both Ovintiv (OVV) and Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now?

CNQ’s Market Performance

CNQ’s stock has fallen by -0.24% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.67% and a quarterly rise of 7.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.98% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.23% for Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.52% for CNQ’s stock, with a simple moving average of 7.47% for the last 200 days.

CNQ Trading at -0.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.98%, as shares surge +0.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNQ fell by -0.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.53. In addition, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. saw 14.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CNQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.90 for the present operating margin

+37.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. stands at +25.86. The total capital return value is set at 28.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.33. Equity return is now at value 19.07, with 9.70 for asset returns.

Based on Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ), the company’s capital structure generated 34.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.38. Total debt to assets is 17.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.