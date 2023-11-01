Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 68.35x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.04. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS) is $276.52, which is $36.67 above the current market price. The public float for CDNS is 269.45M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.98% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CDNS on November 01, 2023 was 1.24M shares.

CDNS) stock’s latest price update

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.62 in relation to its previous close of 233.72. However, the company has experienced a 1.03% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-30 that This article is an excerpt from the InvestorPlace Digest newsletter. To get news like this delivered straight to your inbox, click here.

CDNS’s Market Performance

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS) has seen a 1.03% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 1.42% gain in the past month and a 4.86% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.82% for CDNS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.68% for CDNS stock, with a simple moving average of 9.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDNS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDNS stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for CDNS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CDNS in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $300 based on the research report published on July 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CDNS Trading at 0.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.67%, as shares surge +4.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDNS rose by +1.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $242.06. In addition, Cadence Design Systems, Inc. saw 49.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDNS starting from Adams Mark, who sale 1,377 shares at the price of $235.44 back on Oct 02. After this action, Adams Mark now owns 2,450 shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc., valued at $324,201 using the latest closing price.

Cunningham Paul, the Sr. Vice President of Cadence Design Systems, Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $235.44 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that Cunningham Paul is holding 89,316 shares at $235,440 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDNS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.15 for the present operating margin

+89.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. stands at +23.84. The total capital return value is set at 31.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.24. Equity return is now at value 32.90, with 18.42 for asset returns.

Based on Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS), the company’s capital structure generated 33.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.19. Total debt to assets is 17.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 28.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.27.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.