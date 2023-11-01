Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Builders Firstsource Inc (NYSE: BLDR) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.18 in relation to its previous close of 107.25. However, the company has experienced a -1.80% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-30 that Softness in the housing is likely to be reflected in Builders FirstSource’s (BLDR) Q3 performance.

Is It Worth Investing in Builders Firstsource Inc (NYSE: BLDR) Right Now?

Builders Firstsource Inc (NYSE: BLDR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 8.41x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.04. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR) by analysts is $171.13, which is $62.61 above the current market price. The public float for BLDR is 122.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.52% of that float. On November 01, 2023, the average trading volume of BLDR was 1.51M shares.

BLDR’s Market Performance

The stock of Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR) has seen a -1.80% decrease in the past week, with a -11.77% drop in the past month, and a -26.99% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.46% for BLDR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.38% for BLDR stock, with a simple moving average of -3.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLDR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLDR stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for BLDR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BLDR in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $180 based on the research report published on September 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BLDR Trading at -13.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.16%, as shares sank -7.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLDR fell by -1.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $114.25. In addition, Builders Firstsource Inc saw 67.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLDR starting from Hiller Michael, who sale 1,397 shares at the price of $151.96 back on Aug 15. After this action, Hiller Michael now owns 31,495 shares of Builders Firstsource Inc, valued at $212,288 using the latest closing price.

Hiller Michael, the President – Central Division of Builders Firstsource Inc, sale 5,965 shares at $147.91 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that Hiller Michael is holding 32,892 shares at $882,283 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.59 for the present operating margin

+33.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Builders Firstsource Inc stands at +12.10. The total capital return value is set at 45.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 33.43. Equity return is now at value 39.27, with 16.31 for asset returns.

Based on Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR), the company’s capital structure generated 70.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.29. Total debt to assets is 32.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.26 and the total asset turnover is 2.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.90.

Conclusion

To sum up, Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.