Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN)’s stock price has decreased by -1.06 compared to its previous closing price of 3.78. However, the company has seen a -4.83% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-25 that Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Is It Worth Investing in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BDN is 1.19. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) is $5.38, which is $1.64 above the current market price. The public float for BDN is 168.32M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.53% of that float. On November 01, 2023, BDN’s average trading volume was 1.88M shares.

BDN’s Market Performance

The stock of Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) has seen a -4.83% decrease in the past week, with a -14.81% drop in the past month, and a -22.89% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.75% for BDN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.08% for BDN stock, with a simple moving average of -21.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BDN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BDN stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for BDN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BDN in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $6 based on the research report published on September 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BDN Trading at -15.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BDN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.06%, as shares sank -4.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BDN fell by -4.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.97. In addition, Brandywine Realty Trust saw -39.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BDN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.50 for the present operating margin

+26.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brandywine Realty Trust stands at +10.54. The total capital return value is set at 2.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.55. Equity return is now at value -0.66, with -0.26 for asset returns.

Based on Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN), the company’s capital structure generated 122.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.14. Total debt to assets is 51.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 119.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 44.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.13.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.