BILL Holdings Inc (BILL) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.98. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for BILL Holdings Inc (BILL) is $131.87, which is $40.58 above the current market price. The public float for BILL is 102.23M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.62% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BILL on November 01, 2023 was 1.71M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

BILL) stock’s latest price update

BILL Holdings Inc (NYSE: BILL)’s stock price has increased by 1.76 compared to its previous closing price of 89.71. However, the company has seen a -10.02% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-29 that The Nasdaq has been on a roller coaster ride in 2023, reaching incredible highs and some frightening lows. As of today, the famous tech-heavy index is down 12% from its recent high.

BILL’s Market Performance

BILL Holdings Inc (BILL) has experienced a -10.02% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -16.05% drop in the past month, and a -22.28% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.06% for BILL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.51% for BILL stock, with a simple moving average of -9.55% for the last 200 days.

BILL Trading at -14.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BILL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.92%, as shares sank -10.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BILL fell by -10.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $103.79. In addition, BILL Holdings Inc saw -16.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BILL starting from Wagonfeld Alison, who sale 520 shares at the price of $99.40 back on Oct 23. After this action, Wagonfeld Alison now owns 519 shares of BILL Holdings Inc, valued at $51,688 using the latest closing price.

Lacerte Rene A., the President and CEO of BILL Holdings Inc, sale 39,235 shares at $116.92 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Lacerte Rene A. is holding 76,414 shares at $4,587,530 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BILL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.94 for the present operating margin

+75.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for BILL Holdings Inc stands at -21.14. Equity return is now at value -5.50, with -2.37 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.78.

Conclusion

To put it simply, BILL Holdings Inc (BILL) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.