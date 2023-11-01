Becton Dickinson & Co. (BDX) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Becton Dickinson & Co. (NYSE: BDX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 45.77x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.56. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Becton Dickinson & Co. (BDX) by analysts is $300.31, which is $47.53 above the current market price. The public float for BDX is 289.69M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.94% of that float. On November 01, 2023, the average trading volume of BDX was 1.13M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

BDX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Becton Dickinson & Co. (NYSE: BDX) has increased by 0.67 when compared to last closing price of 251.09.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-30 that Visa and Exxon Mobil announced dividend increases in October, with Visa increasing its dividend by 15.6% and Exxon Mobil increasing its dividend by 4.4%. Several companies, including AbbVie, American Electric Power, and McDonalds, met or exceeded dividend increase predictions in October. Dividend growth slowed for companies like Amphenol, Black Hills, and Tompkins Financial due to various factors such as the current economic slowdown and flat or lower earnings.

BDX’s Market Performance

Becton Dickinson & Co. (BDX) has seen a -2.48% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -1.93% decline in the past month and a -8.49% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.82% for BDX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.29% for BDX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -1.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BDX stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for BDX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BDX in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $305 based on the research report published on July 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BDX Trading at -4.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.81%, as shares sank -2.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BDX fell by -2.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $258.41. In addition, Becton Dickinson & Co. saw -0.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BDX starting from Byrd Richard, who sale 459 shares at the price of $274.48 back on Sep 05. After this action, Byrd Richard now owns 3,444 shares of Becton Dickinson & Co., valued at $125,986 using the latest closing price.

Fraser Claire, the Director of Becton Dickinson & Co., sale 848 shares at $281.66 during a trade that took place back on Aug 28, which means that Fraser Claire is holding 21,608 shares at $238,848 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.31 for the present operating margin

+44.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Becton Dickinson & Co. stands at +8.66. The total capital return value is set at 6.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.05. Equity return is now at value 6.47, with 3.13 for asset returns.

Based on Becton Dickinson & Co. (BDX), the company’s capital structure generated 65.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.59. Total debt to assets is 31.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 56.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

To sum up, Becton Dickinson & Co. (BDX) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.