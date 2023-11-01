Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC) has seen a -4.62% decrease in the past week, with a -16.22% drop in the past month, and a -26.90% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.52% for BHC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.02% for BHC’s stock, with a simple moving average of -14.59% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE: BHC) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for BHC is at 0.99. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BHC is $9.50, which is $2.68 above the current market price. The public float for BHC is 356.46M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.00% of that float. The average trading volume for BHC on November 01, 2023 was 2.94M shares.

BHC) stock’s latest price update

Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE: BHC)’s stock price has soared by 1.94 in relation to previous closing price of 6.69. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -4.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-10-16 that VAUGHAN, Ontario–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE/TSX: BLCO), a leading global eye health company dedicated to helping people see better to live better, will release its third-quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. Bausch + Lomb will host a conference call and live webcast at 8 a.m. ET to discuss the results and provide a business update. All materials will be made available on the Investor Relations section of the Bausch + Lomb website prior to the start of.

Analysts’ Opinion of BHC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BHC stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for BHC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BHC in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $16 based on the research report published on September 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BHC Trading at -14.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.45%, as shares sank -14.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BHC fell by -4.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.36. In addition, Bausch Health Companies Inc saw 8.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BHC starting from Carson Seana, who sale 6,685 shares at the price of $8.28 back on Sep 06. After this action, Carson Seana now owns 385,213 shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc, valued at $55,352 using the latest closing price.

Carson Seana, the EVP, General Counsel of Bausch Health Companies Inc, sale 292 shares at $9.32 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that Carson Seana is holding 359,185 shares at $2,721 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.12 for the present operating margin

+55.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bausch Health Companies Inc stands at -2.77. The total capital return value is set at 6.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.89. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.