AZEK Company Inc’s (AZEK) Stock: A -2.96% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

In the past week, AZEK stock has gone up by 0.77%, with a monthly decline of -10.85% and a quarterly plunge of -18.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.68%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.38% for AZEK Company Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.96% for AZEK’s stock, with a -3.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AZEK Company Inc (NYSE: AZEK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for AZEK Company Inc (NYSE: AZEK) is above average at 193.07x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.74.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for AZEK Company Inc (AZEK) is $36.72, which is $10.52 above the current market price. The public float for AZEK is 146.31M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.44% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AZEK on November 01, 2023 was 1.67M shares.

AZEK) stock’s latest price update

The stock of AZEK Company Inc (NYSE: AZEK) has increased by 1.95 when compared to last closing price of 25.70. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.77% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-10-31 that CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) (“AZEK” or the “Company”), the industry-leading manufacturer of beautiful, low-maintenance and environmentally sustainable outdoor living products, including TimberTech® decking and railing, Versatex® and AZEK® Trim, and StruXure™ pergolas, today announced that it will release its fiscal fourth quarter and full-year 2023 results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. That same day, the Company will hold a conference ca.

Analysts’ Opinion of AZEK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AZEK stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for AZEK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AZEK in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $33 based on the research report published on April 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AZEK Trading at -12.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AZEK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.68%, as shares sank -7.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AZEK rose by +0.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.90. In addition, AZEK Company Inc saw 28.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AZEK starting from Singh Jesse G, who sale 13,000 shares at the price of $28.49 back on Oct 10. After this action, Singh Jesse G now owns 1,226,824 shares of AZEK Company Inc, valued at $370,370 using the latest closing price.

Singh Jesse G, the CEO and President of AZEK Company Inc, sale 13,000 shares at $32.66 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11, which means that Singh Jesse G is holding 1,239,824 shares at $424,580 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AZEK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.50 for the present operating margin

+30.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for AZEK Company Inc stands at +5.55. The total capital return value is set at 6.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.70. Equity return is now at value 1.41, with 0.86 for asset returns.

Based on AZEK Company Inc (AZEK), the company’s capital structure generated 47.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.37. Total debt to assets is 28.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 46.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.91.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, AZEK Company Inc (AZEK) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.