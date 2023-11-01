Auddia Inc (AUUD) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Auddia Inc (NASDAQ: AUUD) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -12.02 compared to its previous closing price of 0.21. However, the company has seen a fall of -17.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-20 that BOULDER, CO, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via NewMediaWire – Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) (NASDAQ:AUUDW) (“Auddia” or the “Company”), developer of a proprietary AI platform for audio and innovative technologies for podcasts that is reinventing how consumers engage with audio, announced today that it will be presenting at the following upcoming investor conferences.

Is It Worth Investing in Auddia Inc (NASDAQ: AUUD) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for AUUD is at 0.84.

The average price suggested by analysts for AUUD is $1.00, which is $0.81 above the current market price. The public float for AUUD is 16.19M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.59% of that float. The average trading volume for AUUD on November 01, 2023 was 250.61K shares.

AUUD’s Market Performance

AUUD’s stock has seen a -17.14% decrease for the week, with a -47.11% drop in the past month and a -54.85% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.54% for Auddia Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -27.46% for AUUD’s stock, with a -68.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AUUD Trading at -40.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AUUD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.76%, as shares sank -36.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -48.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AUUD fell by -17.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2499. In addition, Auddia Inc saw -80.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AUUD

The total capital return value is set at -89.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch -104.03. Equity return is now at value -144.57, with -106.79 for asset returns.

Based on Auddia Inc (AUUD), the company’s capital structure generated 46.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.57.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Auddia Inc (AUUD) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.