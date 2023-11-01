Assessing the Risk and Potential of Taseko Mines Ltd.’s (TGB) Stock

The stock of Taseko Mines Ltd. (TGB) has seen a -3.57% decrease in the past week, with a -10.74% drop in the past month, and a -25.00% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.12% for TGB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.21% for TGB stock, with a simple moving average of -26.44% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Taseko Mines Ltd. (AMEX: TGB) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for TGB is at 2.05.

The public float for TGB is 279.19M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.33% of that float. The average trading volume for TGB on November 01, 2023 was 801.95K shares.

Taseko Mines Ltd. (AMEX: TGB)’s stock price has decreased by -0.92 compared to its previous closing price of 1.09. However, the company has seen a -3.57% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-10-27 that VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ – Taseko Mines Limited (TSX: TKO) (NYSE American: TGB) (LSE: TKO) (the “Company”) will release its third quarter 2023 financial results after market close on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. The Company will host a telephone conference call and live webcast on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 11:00 a.m.

TGB Trading at -15.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.68%, as shares sank -8.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TGB fell by -3.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1465. In addition, Taseko Mines Ltd. saw -26.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TGB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.87 for the present operating margin

+13.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Taseko Mines Ltd. stands at -6.61. The total capital return value is set at 4.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.89. Equity return is now at value -3.22, with -0.89 for asset returns.

Based on Taseko Mines Ltd. (TGB), the company’s capital structure generated 164.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.20. Total debt to assets is 45.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 159.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 34.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.14.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Taseko Mines Ltd. (TGB) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.