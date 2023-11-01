Ares Management Corp (ARES) Stock Sees a-2.79 Decrease

The stock of Ares Management Corp (ARES) has gone down by -5.57% for the week, with a -3.76% drop in the past month and a -1.85% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.89% for ARES. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.57% for ARES stock, with a simple moving average of 7.73% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ares Management Corp (NYSE: ARES) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ares Management Corp (NYSE: ARES) is above average at 60.92x. The 36-month beta value for ARES is also noteworthy at 1.28. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for ARES is $117.54, which is $19.33 above than the current price. The public float for ARES is 150.26M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.81% of that float. The average trading volume of ARES on November 01, 2023 was 978.43K shares.

ARES) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Ares Management Corp (NYSE: ARES) has decreased by -2.79 when compared to last closing price of 101.42. Despite this, the company has experienced a -5.57% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-31 that Ares Management (ARES) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.83 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.86 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.75 per share a year ago.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARES stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for ARES by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ARES in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $133 based on the research report published on October 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ARES Trading at -5.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.39%, as shares sank -1.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARES fell by -5.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $105.45. In addition, Ares Management Corp saw 44.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARES starting from ARES MANAGEMENT LLC, who purchase 150,000 shares at the price of $18.93 back on Oct 18. After this action, ARES MANAGEMENT LLC now owns 38,912,895 shares of Ares Management Corp, valued at $2,838,930 using the latest closing price.

KAPLAN DAVID B, the Co-Founder of Ares Management Corp, sale 22,442 shares at $100.09 during a trade that took place back on Oct 03, which means that KAPLAN DAVID B is holding 0 shares at $2,246,304 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.75 for the present operating margin

+71.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ares Management Corp stands at +4.90. The total capital return value is set at 2.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.06. Equity return is now at value 18.18, with 1.39 for asset returns.

Based on Ares Management Corp (ARES), the company’s capital structure generated 839.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 89.35. Total debt to assets is 60.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 831.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 88.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.14.

Conclusion

In summary, Ares Management Corp (ARES) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.