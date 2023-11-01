Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE: APLE) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 22.50x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.15. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE) by analysts is $18.00, which is $2.32 above the current market price. The public float for APLE is 213.28M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.65% of that float. On November 01, 2023, the average trading volume of APLE was 2.70M shares.

APLE) stock’s latest price update

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE: APLE) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.22 in relation to its previous close of 15.34. However, the company has experienced a 0.58% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-17 that Apple Hospitality is a hotel REIT that has outperformed since the pandemic and offers a 6% dividend yield. The company owns high-quality hotels managed by well-known brands like Marriott and Hilton. Despite challenges in the hotel industry, Apple Hospitality has shown resilience and has a strong balance sheet.

APLE’s Market Performance

APLE’s stock has risen by 0.58% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.68% and a quarterly rise of 4.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.75% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.43% for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.54% for APLE’s stock, with a 0.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

APLE Trading at 1.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APLE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.75%, as shares surge +6.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APLE rose by +0.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.49. In addition, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc saw -0.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APLE starting from KNIGHT GLADE M, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $15.07 back on Aug 11. After this action, KNIGHT GLADE M now owns 573,109 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc, valued at $75,338 using the latest closing price.

Hugh Redd, the Director of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc, purchase 1,000 shares at $14.48 during a trade that took place back on May 31, which means that Hugh Redd is holding 110,997 shares at $14,480 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APLE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.64 for the present operating margin

+22.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc stands at +11.69. The total capital return value is set at 4.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.21. Equity return is now at value 5.00, with 3.35 for asset returns.

Based on Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE), the company’s capital structure generated 46.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.92. Total debt to assets is 31.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 43.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 29.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.26.

Conclusion

To sum up, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.