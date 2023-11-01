Anywhere Real Estate Inc (HOUS) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for HOUS is also noteworthy at 2.45. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for HOUS is $5.75, which is $1.08 above than the current price. The public float for HOUS is 106.78M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.41% of that float. The average trading volume of HOUS on November 01, 2023 was 1.14M shares.

HOUS) stock’s latest price update

Anywhere Real Estate Inc (NYSE: HOUS) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.71 in relation to its previous close of 4.80. However, the company has experienced a -1.48% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-24 that Anywhere Real Estate (HOUS) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.15 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.17 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.58 per share a year ago.

HOUS’s Market Performance

Anywhere Real Estate Inc (HOUS) has experienced a -1.48% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -21.51% drop in the past month, and a -42.84% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.21% for HOUS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.04% for HOUS stock, with a simple moving average of -28.18% for the last 200 days.

HOUS Trading at -24.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.19%, as shares sank -19.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOUS fell by -1.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.91. In addition, Anywhere Real Estate Inc saw -26.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HOUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.37 for the present operating margin

+13.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Anywhere Real Estate Inc stands at -4.15. The total capital return value is set at 5.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.63. Equity return is now at value -22.17, with -6.78 for asset returns.

Based on Anywhere Real Estate Inc (HOUS), the company’s capital structure generated 200.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.68. Total debt to assets is 52.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 162.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.87. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.97.

Conclusion

In summary, Anywhere Real Estate Inc (HOUS) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.