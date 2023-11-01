AngloGold Ashanti Plc. (AU) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

AngloGold Ashanti Plc. (NYSE: AU) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.66x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AU is 0.73. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AU is $20.05, which is $2.21 above the current price. AU currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of AU on November 01, 2023 was 2.45M shares.

AU) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of AngloGold Ashanti Plc. (NYSE: AU) has plunged by -5.16 when compared to previous closing price of 18.81, but the company has seen a -4.55% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-22 that Revenue for H1 2023 was $2,186 million with an adjusted EBITA of $678 million. Net income was $40 million, or $0.10 per diluted share. AngloGold Ashanti sold 1,246K Au Oz in H1 2023 and produced 1,236K Au Oz. Production was up 0.2% from H1 2022. I recommend buying AU between $18.5 and $19.5, with potential lower support at $17.4.

AU’s Market Performance

AU’s stock has fallen by -4.55% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 16.91% and a quarterly drop of -8.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.48% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.27% for AngloGold Ashanti Plc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.63% for AU’s stock, with a -15.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AU Trading at 1.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.48%, as shares surge +18.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AU fell by -4.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.28. In addition, AngloGold Ashanti Plc. saw -8.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AU

Equity return is now at value 0.94, with 0.48 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AngloGold Ashanti Plc. (AU) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.