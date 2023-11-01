Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ: PANW) is above average at 191.64x. The 36-month beta value for PANW is also noteworthy at 1.13. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 35 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PANW is $279.58, which is $36.56 above than the current price. The public float for PANW is 303.97M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.66% of that float. The average trading volume of PANW on November 01, 2023 was 3.74M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

PANW) stock’s latest price update

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ: PANW) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.87 compared to its previous closing price of 238.55. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-10-31 that Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) announced Tuesday it is enhancing its cloud capabilities by acquiring Tel Aviv, Israel-based start-up Dig Security, a provider of Data Security Posture Management (DSPM). The company said that Dig’s DSPM solution allows organizations to discover, classify, monitor, and protect sensitive data across all cloud data stores, giving Palo Alto’s customers visibility and control of the multi-cloud data estates.

PANW’s Market Performance

Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) has seen a -3.59% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 2.64% gain in the past month and a 2.90% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.10% for PANW.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.38% for PANW’s stock, with a 14.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PANW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PANW stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for PANW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PANW in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $305 based on the research report published on October 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PANW Trading at 0.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PANW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.10%, as shares surge +4.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PANW fell by -3.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +75.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $249.51. In addition, Palo Alto Networks Inc saw 74.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PANW starting from Klarich Lee, who sale 45,000 shares at the price of $235.86 back on Oct 02. After this action, Klarich Lee now owns 177,213 shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc, valued at $10,613,868 using the latest closing price.

ZUK NIR, the EVP, Chief Technology Officer of Palo Alto Networks Inc, sale 36,000 shares at $235.81 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that ZUK NIR is holding 1,522,898 shares at $8,489,176 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PANW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.62 for the present operating margin

+72.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Palo Alto Networks Inc stands at +6.38. Equity return is now at value 44.90, with 3.29 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

In summary, Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.