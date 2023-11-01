Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Mondee Holdings Inc (MOND)

The 36-month beta value for MOND is also noteworthy at 0.06. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MOND is $10.00, which is $6.31 above than the current price. The public float for MOND is 24.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.91% of that float. The average trading volume of MOND on November 01, 2023 was 359.94K shares.

MOND) stock’s latest price update

Mondee Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MOND) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -9.34 compared to its previous closing price of 4.07. However, the company has seen a fall of -15.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-31 that AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mondee Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MOND) (“Mondee” or the “Company”), the high-growth, travel technology company and marketplace, with a portfolio of globally recognized platforms in the leisure and corporate travel sectors, today announced that it will report third quarter 2023 financial results for the period ended September 30, 2023, on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 via an earnings release and accompanying webcast. The Company will host the live audio webcast at 5:30 a.m.

MOND’s Market Performance

Mondee Holdings Inc (MOND) has experienced a -15.95% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.65% drop in the past month, and a -53.53% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.96% for MOND. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.35% for MOND’s stock, with a -57.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MOND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MOND stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for MOND by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for MOND in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $13 based on the research report published on June 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MOND Trading at -29.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MOND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.32%, as shares sank -11.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MOND fell by -15.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.44. In addition, Mondee Holdings Inc saw -66.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MOND starting from Gundumogula Prasad, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $6.36 back on Aug 23. After this action, Gundumogula Prasad now owns 9,901,494 shares of Mondee Holdings Inc, valued at $127,200 using the latest closing price.

Gundumogula Prasad, the Chief Executive Officer of Mondee Holdings Inc, purchase 10,000 shares at $6.53 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that Gundumogula Prasad is holding 9,881,494 shares at $65,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MOND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-39.98 for the present operating margin

+37.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mondee Holdings Inc stands at -56.58. The total capital return value is set at -29.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -42.11. Equity return is now at value -78.77, with -34.98 for asset returns.

Based on Mondee Holdings Inc (MOND), the company’s capital structure generated 185.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.10.

Conclusion

In summary, Mondee Holdings Inc (MOND) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.