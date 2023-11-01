Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Loop Media Inc (LPTV)

The average price estimated by analysts for LPTV is $3.50, which is $3.2 above than the current price. The public float for LPTV is 24.69M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.48% of that float. The average trading volume of LPTV on November 01, 2023 was 192.13K shares.

LPTV) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Loop Media Inc (AMEX: LPTV) has dropped by -21.26 compared to previous close of 0.38. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -25.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-06-29 that In arguably most cases involving expert financial advice, you will encounter guidance toward established enterprises, not up-and-coming stocks to buy. While the latter category certainly dials up the heat in terms of overall sexiness, some folks just can’t handle adventurous portfolios.

LPTV’s Market Performance

Loop Media Inc (LPTV) has seen a -25.01% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -38.31% decline in the past month and a -86.02% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.96% for LPTV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -27.87% for LPTV’s stock, with a -91.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LPTV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LPTV stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for LPTV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LPTV in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $5 based on the research report published on June 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LPTV Trading at -52.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPTV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.75%, as shares sank -34.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -78.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LPTV fell by -25.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4068. In addition, Loop Media Inc saw -95.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LPTV

Equity return is now at value -2480.27, with -195.21 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Loop Media Inc (LPTV) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.