Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Dynatrace Inc (DT)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Dynatrace Inc (NYSE: DT) is above average at 90.59x. The 36-month beta value for DT is also noteworthy at 1.09. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for DT is $56.12, which is $11.75 above than the current price. The public float for DT is 236.81M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.55% of that float. The average trading volume of DT on November 01, 2023 was 2.25M shares.

The stock price of Dynatrace Inc (NYSE: DT) has dropped by -0.76 compared to previous close of 44.71. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-01 that Besides Wall Street’s top -and-bottom-line estimates for Dynatrace (DT), review projections for some of its key metrics to gain a deeper understanding of how the company might have fared during the quarter ended September 2023.

DT’s Market Performance

DT’s stock has fallen by -0.47% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.08% and a quarterly drop of -7.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.50% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.94% for Dynatrace Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.17% for DT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -3.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DT stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for DT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DT in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $58 based on the research report published on October 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DT Trading at -5.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.50%, as shares sank -4.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DT fell by -0.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.68. In addition, Dynatrace Inc saw 15.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DT starting from MCCONNELL RICK M, who sale 14,053 shares at the price of $47.10 back on Sep 06. After this action, MCCONNELL RICK M now owns 578,952 shares of Dynatrace Inc, valued at $661,957 using the latest closing price.

Greifeneder Bernd, the SVP, Chief Technology Officer of Dynatrace Inc, sale 5,198 shares at $47.10 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that Greifeneder Bernd is holding 1,004,848 shares at $244,846 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.02 for the present operating margin

+78.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dynatrace Inc stands at +9.32. The total capital return value is set at 5.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.55. Equity return is now at value 9.44, with 5.58 for asset returns.

Based on Dynatrace Inc (DT), the company’s capital structure generated 4.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.47. Total debt to assets is 2.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

In summary, Dynatrace Inc (DT) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.