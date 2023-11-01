Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Campbell Soup Co. (CPB)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Campbell Soup Co. (NYSE: CPB) is above average at 14.16x. The 36-month beta value for CPB is also noteworthy at 0.35. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CPB is $45.00, which is $4.59 above than the current price. The public float for CPB is 196.44M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.00% of that float. The average trading volume of CPB on November 01, 2023 was 2.91M shares.

Campbell Soup Co. (NYSE: CPB)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.02 in comparison to its previous close of 40.40, however, the company has experienced a 2.05% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-19 that Campbell Soup (CPB) benefits from its growing Snacks business. Solid pricing initiatives have been aiding the company amid an inflationary environment.

CPB’s Market Performance

Campbell Soup Co. (CPB) has experienced a 2.05% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 2.30% rise in the past month, and a -12.55% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.10% for CPB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.50% for CPB’s stock, with a simple moving average of -16.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPB stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for CPB by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CPB in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $50 based on the research report published on October 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CPB Trading at -1.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.91%, as shares surge +1.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPB rose by +2.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.84. In addition, Campbell Soup Co. saw -28.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPB starting from Polomski Stanley, who sale 8,000 shares at the price of $43.35 back on Sep 14. After this action, Polomski Stanley now owns 33,162 shares of Campbell Soup Co., valued at $346,767 using the latest closing price.

Ciongoli Adam G., the Executive Vice President of Campbell Soup Co., sale 37,354 shares at $56.86 during a trade that took place back on Dec 21, which means that Ciongoli Adam G. is holding 99,385 shares at $2,123,948 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.58 for the present operating margin

+30.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Campbell Soup Co. stands at +9.17. Equity return is now at value 24.54, with 7.16 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.93.

Conclusion

In summary, Campbell Soup Co. (CPB) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.