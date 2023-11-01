An In-Depth Look at SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc’s (SITE) Stock Performance

The stock of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (SITE) has seen a -5.03% decrease in the past week, with a -21.33% drop in the past month, and a -22.45% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.10% for SITE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.17% for SITE’s stock, with a -17.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE: SITE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE: SITE) is 29.71x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SITE is 1.49. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (SITE) is $171.44, which is $50.35 above the current market price. The public float for SITE is 44.34M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.99% of that float. On November 01, 2023, SITE’s average trading volume was 250.73K shares.

SITE) stock’s latest price update

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE: SITE)’s stock price has plunge by -9.52relation to previous closing price of 137.77. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -5.03% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-01 that SiteOne Landscape (SITE) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.25 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.48 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.60 per share a year ago.

Analysts’ Opinion of SITE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SITE stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for SITE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SITE in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $200 based on the research report published on September 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SITE Trading at -19.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SITE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.60%, as shares sank -21.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SITE fell by -4.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $145.23. In addition, SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc saw 6.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SITE starting from BLACK DOUG, who sale 7,960 shares at the price of $145.12 back on Oct 18. After this action, BLACK DOUG now owns 568,886 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc, valued at $1,155,155 using the latest closing price.

BLACK DOUG, the CEO of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc, sale 8,000 shares at $159.16 during a trade that took place back on Sep 20, which means that BLACK DOUG is holding 562,886 shares at $1,273,280 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SITE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.06 for the present operating margin

+32.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc stands at +6.11. The total capital return value is set at 17.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.86. Equity return is now at value 14.33, with 7.02 for asset returns.

Based on SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (SITE), the company’s capital structure generated 56.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.21. Total debt to assets is 29.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.30 and the total asset turnover is 1.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.36.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (SITE) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.