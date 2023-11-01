An In-Depth Look at Cymabay Therapeutics Inc’s (CBAY) Stock Performance

The stock of Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) has seen a 5.27% increase in the past week, with a 11.58% gain in the past month, and a 30.31% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.18% for CBAY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.40% for CBAY’s stock, with a simple moving average of 51.55% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CBAY) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.28. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) is $22.75, which is $6.37 above the current market price. The public float for CBAY is 105.50M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.95% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CBAY on November 01, 2023 was 2.15M shares.

CBAY) stock’s latest price update

Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CBAY)’s stock price has dropped by -0.12 in relation to previous closing price of 16.40. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 5.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-31 that NEWARK, Calif., Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY), a biopharmaceutical company focused on innovative therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases, today announced that it will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023 and to provide a business update.

Analysts’ Opinion of CBAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CBAY stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CBAY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CBAY in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $18 based on the research report published on August 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CBAY Trading at 12.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.53%, as shares surge +14.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBAY rose by +5.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +151.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.42. In addition, Cymabay Therapeutics Inc saw 161.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CBAY starting from McWherter Charles, who sale 21,743 shares at the price of $14.07 back on Oct 18. After this action, McWherter Charles now owns 15,000 shares of Cymabay Therapeutics Inc, valued at $305,941 using the latest closing price.

Quinlan Paul T, the General Counsel of Cymabay Therapeutics Inc, sale 5,000 shares at $13.76 during a trade that took place back on Oct 16, which means that Quinlan Paul T is holding 0 shares at $68,798 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CBAY

The total capital return value is set at -59.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch -68.31. Equity return is now at value -84.59, with -39.93 for asset returns.

Based on Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY), the company’s capital structure generated 251.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.55. Total debt to assets is 64.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 249.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 71.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 58.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.94.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.