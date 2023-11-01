An In-Depth Look at Compugen Ltd’s (CGEN) Stock Performance

In the past week, CGEN stock has gone up by 2.15%, with a monthly decline of -20.83% and a quarterly plunge of -33.91%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.24%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.98% for Compugen Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.85% for CGEN’s stock, with a -17.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Compugen Ltd (NASDAQ: CGEN) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for CGEN is also noteworthy at 2.69. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for CGEN is $6.75, which is $5.99 above than the current price. The public float for CGEN is 83.51M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.81% of that float. The average trading volume of CGEN on November 01, 2023 was 244.72K shares.

CGEN) stock’s latest price update

Compugen Ltd (NASDAQ: CGEN) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 10.95 compared to its previous closing price of 0.69. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-10-09 that Shares of Israeli pharmaceutical companies took a hit in premarket trades Monday after Hamas’ attack on Israel.

Analysts’ Opinion of CGEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CGEN stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for CGEN by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CGEN in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $2 based on the research report published on August 05, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CGEN Trading at -19.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CGEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.24%, as shares sank -17.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CGEN rose by +2.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7825. In addition, Compugen Ltd saw 6.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CGEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-471.65 for the present operating margin

+80.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Compugen Ltd stands at -449.25. The total capital return value is set at -37.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch -35.91. Equity return is now at value -43.91, with -35.71 for asset returns.

Based on Compugen Ltd (CGEN), the company’s capital structure generated 2.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.42. Total debt to assets is 2.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -2.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 29.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.23.

Conclusion

In summary, Compugen Ltd (CGEN) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.