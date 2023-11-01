Allego NV (ALLG) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The public float for ALLG is 7.37M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.66% of that float. The average trading volume for ALLG on November 01, 2023 was 138.84K shares.

The stock of Allego NV (NYSE: ALLG) has decreased by -10.18 when compared to last closing price of 1.67.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -9.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-19 that As a complement to the fast growing electric vehicle (EV) market, the EV charging market is also experiencing substantial growth. All of which should help fuel further upside for EV charging stocks.

ALLG’s Market Performance

Allego NV (ALLG) has seen a -9.09% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -37.24% decline in the past month and a -40.71% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.17% for ALLG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -19.70% for ALLG’s stock, with a -43.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALLG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALLG stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for ALLG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ALLG in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $10 based on the research report published on September 08, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ALLG Trading at -27.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALLG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.11%, as shares sank -41.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALLG fell by -9.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8155. In addition, Allego NV saw -52.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Allego NV (ALLG) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.