Akerna Corp (KERN) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Akerna Corp (KERN) is $0.80, which is $0.51 above the current market price. The public float for KERN is 8.35M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.83% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of KERN on November 01, 2023 was 639.64K shares.

The stock price of Akerna Corp (NASDAQ: KERN) has dropped by -10.88 compared to previous close of 0.33. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Newsfile Corp reported 2023-10-02 that Presentation on Tuesday, October 3rd at 10:30 am PT Los Angeles, California–(Newsfile Corp. – October 2, 2023) – Gryphon Digital Mining, a private company with a leading carbon neutral bitcoin miner with a proposed merger with Akerna Corp (NASDAQ: KERN), announced today that it will be presenting at the 16th annual Main Event on Tuesday, October 3rd at 10:30 am PT at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel. Rob Chang, CEO and Director, will be giving the presentation.

KERN’s Market Performance

KERN’s stock has risen by 9.10% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 31.70% and a quarterly drop of -43.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.15% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.91% for Akerna Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.80% for KERN’s stock, with a -55.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KERN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KERN stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for KERN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KERN in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $8 based on the research report published on July 23, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

KERN Trading at 10.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KERN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.15%, as shares surge +34.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KERN rose by +9.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2542. In addition, Akerna Corp saw -57.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KERN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-116.68 for the present operating margin

+19.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Akerna Corp stands at -429.65. Equity return is now at value -823.70, with -79.46 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.65.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Akerna Corp (KERN) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.