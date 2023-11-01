Akanda Corp (AKAN) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AKAN is 1.76. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AKAN is 1.80M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.21% of that float. On November 01, 2023, AKAN’s average trading volume was 463.63K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

AKAN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Akanda Corp (NASDAQ: AKAN) has dropped by -8.49 compared to previous close of 0.46. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -8.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-05-04 that Use these technical indicators when trading penny stocks The post The Penny Stock Trader’s Guide to Technical Indicators appeared first on Penny Stocks to Buy, Picks, News and Information | PennyStocks.com.

AKAN’s Market Performance

Akanda Corp (AKAN) has experienced a -8.33% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -17.36% drop in the past month, and a -24.42% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.22% for AKAN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.55% for AKAN’s stock, with a -59.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AKAN Trading at -24.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.34%, as shares sank -20.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKAN fell by -8.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4913. In addition, Akanda Corp saw -71.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AKAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-816.61 for the present operating margin

-391.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Akanda Corp stands at -314.37. The total capital return value is set at -112.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -55.97.

Based on Akanda Corp (AKAN), the company’s capital structure generated 14.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.66. Total debt to assets is 10.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.92.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.41.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Akanda Corp (AKAN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.