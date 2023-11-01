Aflac Inc. (AFL) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Aflac Inc. (NYSE: AFL) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.92 in relation to its previous close of 77.40. However, the company has experienced a 0.45% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-30 that Aflac (AFL) has an impressive earnings surprise history and currently possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely beat in its next quarterly report.

Is It Worth Investing in Aflac Inc. (NYSE: AFL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Aflac Inc. (NYSE: AFL) is above average at 10.46x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.89.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Aflac Inc. (AFL) is $77.49, which is -$0.62 below the current market price. The public float for AFL is 534.98M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.19% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AFL on November 01, 2023 was 2.31M shares.

AFL’s Market Performance

AFL’s stock has seen a 0.45% increase for the week, with a 2.14% rise in the past month and a 2.45% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.67% for Aflac Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.31% for AFL’s stock, with a 10.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AFL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AFL stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for AFL by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for AFL in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $75 based on the research report published on August 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AFL Trading at 1.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AFL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.81%, as shares surge +3.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AFL rose by +0.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $78.49. In addition, Aflac Inc. saw 8.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AFL starting from MOSKOWITZ JOSEPH L, who sale 500 shares at the price of $76.47 back on Oct 02. After this action, MOSKOWITZ JOSEPH L now owns 26,598 shares of Aflac Inc., valued at $38,235 using the latest closing price.

Daniels James Todd, the EVP, CFO Aflac Japan of Aflac Inc., sale 3,355 shares at $74.51 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that Daniels James Todd is holding 60,274 shares at $249,981 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AFL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.77 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Aflac Inc. stands at +21.54. The total capital return value is set at 13.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.84. Equity return is now at value 19.66, with 3.48 for asset returns.

Based on Aflac Inc. (AFL), the company’s capital structure generated 33.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.04. Total debt to assets is 5.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Aflac Inc. (AFL) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.