Affimed N.V. (AFMD) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) has jumped by 18.65 compared to previous close of 0.33. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 15.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-25 that Affimed N.V. (AFMD) has become technically an oversold stock now, which implies exhaustion of the heavy selling pressure on it.

Is It Worth Investing in Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AFMD is 2.10. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Affimed N.V. (AFMD) is $5.54, which is $5.53 above the current market price. The public float for AFMD is 128.33M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.26% of that float. On November 01, 2023, AFMD’s average trading volume was 531.21K shares.

AFMD’s Market Performance

The stock of Affimed N.V. (AFMD) has seen a 15.84% increase in the past week, with a -19.34% drop in the past month, and a -30.70% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.79% for AFMD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.29% for AFMD’s stock, with a -45.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AFMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AFMD stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for AFMD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AFMD in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $6 based on the research report published on December 12, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

AFMD Trading at -15.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AFMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.10%, as shares sank -19.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AFMD rose by +15.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3955. In addition, Affimed N.V. saw -68.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AFMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-216.52 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Affimed N.V. stands at -207.98. The total capital return value is set at -52.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch -51.61. Equity return is now at value -75.62, with -55.76 for asset returns.

Based on Affimed N.V. (AFMD), the company’s capital structure generated 11.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.63. Total debt to assets is 9.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -4.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -2.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.66.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Affimed N.V. (AFMD) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.