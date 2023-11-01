Aenza S.A.A ADR (AENZ) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Aenza S.A.A ADR (NYSE: AENZ) has jumped by 12.59 compared to previous close of 2.04. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 16.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2022-11-16 that Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ ) Q3 2022 Results Conference Call November 16, 2022 12:00 PM ET Company Participants Andre Mastrobuono – CEO Oscar Pando – Vice President of Corporate Control and Planning Freddie Chalco – VP of Corporate Finance Operator Good afternoon, and welcome to the Aenza’s Third Quarter of 2022 Earnings Conference Call.

Is It Worth Investing in Aenza S.A.A ADR (NYSE: AENZ) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.64. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Aenza S.A.A ADR (AENZ) is $5.10, which is $2.8 above the current market price. AENZ currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of AENZ on November 01, 2023 was 3.89K shares.

AENZ’s Market Performance

AENZ’s stock has seen a 16.96% increase for the week, with a 1.32% rise in the past month and a 24.30% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 28.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.53% for Aenza S.A.A ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.98% for AENZ’s stock, with a -2.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AENZ Trading at 7.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AENZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 28.23%, as shares sank -0.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AENZ rose by +16.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.21. In addition, Aenza S.A.A ADR saw -29.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AENZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.91 for the present operating margin

+14.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aenza S.A.A ADR stands at -10.24. The total capital return value is set at 8.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.45. Equity return is now at value -33.72, with -7.16 for asset returns.

Based on Aenza S.A.A ADR (AENZ), the company’s capital structure generated 165.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.31. Total debt to assets is 29.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 103.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.86. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.06.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Aenza S.A.A ADR (AENZ) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.