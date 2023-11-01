Aegon Ltd. (AEG) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Aegon Ltd. (AEG) has seen a 3.74% increase in the past week, with a 3.52% gain in the past month, and a -8.74% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.46% for AEG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.72% for AEG’s stock, with a simple moving average of -0.94% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Aegon Ltd. (NYSE: AEG) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for AEG is at 1.20. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for AEG is $5.70, which is $0.87 above the current market price. The public float for AEG is 1.93B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.10% of that float. The average trading volume for AEG on November 01, 2023 was 1.37M shares.

AEG) stock’s latest price update

Aegon Ltd. (NYSE: AEG)’s stock price has soared by 0.52 in relation to previous closing price of 4.83. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-12 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

AEG Trading at -0.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.42%, as shares surge +3.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEG rose by +3.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.78. In addition, Aegon Ltd. saw -3.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AEG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.58 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Aegon Ltd. stands at -5.66. The total capital return value is set at -5.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.70. Equity return is now at value -5.25, with -0.23 for asset returns.

Based on Aegon Ltd. (AEG), the company’s capital structure generated 75.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.94. Total debt to assets is 2.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Aegon Ltd. (AEG) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.