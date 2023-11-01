Accenture plc (ACN) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) has jumped by 1.50 compared to previous close of 292.70. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-30 that Accenture (ACN) reachead $292.70 at the closing of the latest trading day, reflecting a +0.92% change compared to its last close.

Is It Worth Investing in Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) is above average at 27.58x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.22.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Accenture plc (ACN) is $333.44, which is $36.35 above the current market price. The public float for ACN is 626.01M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.25% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ACN on November 01, 2023 was 1.85M shares.

ACN’s Market Performance

ACN’s stock has seen a 0.34% increase for the week, with a -3.62% drop in the past month and a -6.51% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.79% for Accenture plc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.89% for ACN’s stock, with a simple moving average of 0.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACN stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for ACN by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for ACN in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $300 based on the research report published on June 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ACN Trading at -4.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.57%, as shares sank -2.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACN rose by +0.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $302.36. In addition, Accenture plc saw 11.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACN starting from Sweet Julie Spellman, who sale 9,000 shares at the price of $291.41 back on Oct 30. After this action, Sweet Julie Spellman now owns 35,830 shares of Accenture plc, valued at $2,622,717 using the latest closing price.

Sharma Manish, the CEO-North America of Accenture plc, sale 4,478 shares at $291.41 during a trade that took place back on Oct 30, which means that Sharma Manish is holding 3,534 shares at $1,304,939 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.36 for the present operating margin

+32.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Accenture plc stands at +10.72. Equity return is now at value 28.75, with 13.95 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Accenture plc (ACN) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.