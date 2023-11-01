Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) has gone up by 0.13% for the week, with a 8.85% rise in the past month and a -16.84% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.69% for ACAD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.12% for ACAD’s stock, with a -1.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ACAD) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 rating it as "overweight," 6 as "hold," and 1 as "sell."

The average price suggested by analysts for ACAD is $32.00, which is $9.38 above the current market price. The public float for ACAD is 162.39M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.47% of that float. The average trading volume for ACAD on November 01, 2023 was 1.61M shares.

ACAD) stock’s latest price update

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ACAD)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.22 in comparison to its previous close of 22.57, however, the company has experienced a 0.13% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-12 that Here we discuss some reasons why investing in Acadia (ACAD) stock now may turn out to be a more prudent move than ever.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACAD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACAD stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for ACAD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ACAD in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $33 based on the research report published on October 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ACAD Trading at -7.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACAD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.84%, as shares surge +5.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACAD rose by +0.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.65. In addition, Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc saw 42.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACAD starting from DAVIS STEPHEN, who sale 51,563 shares at the price of $21.96 back on Oct 06. After this action, DAVIS STEPHEN now owns 89,131 shares of Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $1,132,323 using the latest closing price.

KIM AUSTIN D., the EVP,General Counsel, Secretary of Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 16,369 shares at $21.96 during a trade that took place back on Oct 06, which means that KIM AUSTIN D. is holding 45,857 shares at $359,463 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACAD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-43.23 for the present operating margin

+98.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -41.76. The total capital return value is set at -41.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.13. Equity return is now at value -26.68, with -17.65 for asset returns.

Based on Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD), the company’s capital structure generated 15.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.41. Total debt to assets is 10.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.