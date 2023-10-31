Zions Bancorporation N.A (ZION) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Zions Bancorporation N.A (NASDAQ: ZION) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ZION is 1.16. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ZION is $36.80, which is $7.0 above the current price. The public float for ZION is 145.57M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.55% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ZION on October 31, 2023 was 2.98M shares.

Zions Bancorporation N.A (NASDAQ: ZION)’s stock price has increased by 1.80 compared to its previous closing price of 29.45. However, the company has seen a -0.23% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-10-23 that The higher-for-longer interest-rate environment weighed on banks during the quarter as one central theme this earnings season, banking-industry players told MarketWatch.

ZION’s Market Performance

Zions Bancorporation N.A (ZION) has experienced a -0.23% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -14.07% drop in the past month, and a -19.19% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.28% for ZION. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.33% for ZION’s stock, with a -15.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZION

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZION stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for ZION by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ZION in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $34 based on the research report published on October 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ZION Trading at -12.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZION to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.14%, as shares sank -10.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZION fell by -0.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.89. In addition, Zions Bancorporation N.A saw -39.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZION starting from Huang Claire A, who purchase 18,000 shares at the price of $20.02 back on May 04. After this action, Huang Claire A now owns 18,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation N.A, valued at $360,378 using the latest closing price.

Robinson Rebecca K, the Executive Vice President of Zions Bancorporation N.A, purchase 10,000 shares at $20.38 during a trade that took place back on May 04, which means that Robinson Rebecca K is holding 10,360 shares at $203,780 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZION

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.70 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Zions Bancorporation N.A stands at +27.08. The total capital return value is set at 8.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.56. Equity return is now at value 16.64, with 0.95 for asset returns.

Based on Zions Bancorporation N.A (ZION), the company’s capital structure generated 230.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.72. Total debt to assets is 12.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.41.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Zions Bancorporation N.A (ZION) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.