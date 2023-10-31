Xcel Energy, Inc. (XEL) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Xcel Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: XEL) is 18.59x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for XEL is 0.44. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Xcel Energy, Inc. (XEL) is $63.54, which is $4.8 above the current market price. The public float for XEL is 550.83M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.84% of that float. On October 31, 2023, XEL’s average trading volume was 4.35M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

XEL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Xcel Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: XEL) has jumped by 0.74 compared to previous close of 58.31. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-27 that The headline numbers for Xcel (XEL) give insight into how the company performed in the quarter ended September 2023, but it may be worthwhile to compare some of its key metrics to Wall Street estimates and the year-ago actuals.

XEL’s Market Performance

Xcel Energy, Inc. (XEL) has seen a 1.19% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 2.66% gain in the past month and a -6.54% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.20% for XEL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.01% for XEL’s stock, with a simple moving average of -8.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XEL stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for XEL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for XEL in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $66 based on the research report published on October 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

XEL Trading at 1.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.93%, as shares surge +6.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XEL rose by +1.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.34. In addition, Xcel Energy, Inc. saw -16.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XEL starting from Carter Brett C, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $70.53 back on May 01. After this action, Carter Brett C now owns 8,146 shares of Xcel Energy, Inc., valued at $2,115,921 using the latest closing price.

O’Connor Timothy John, the EVP, Chief Operations Officer of Xcel Energy, Inc., sale 15,625 shares at $69.59 during a trade that took place back on Apr 28, which means that O’Connor Timothy John is holding 6,498 shares at $1,087,333 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XEL

Equity return is now at value 10.33, with 2.83 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Xcel Energy, Inc. (XEL) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.