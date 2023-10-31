Wolfspeed Inc (WOLF) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for WOLF is 1.72. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Wolfspeed Inc (WOLF) is $50.36, which is $22.64 above the current market price. The public float for WOLF is 123.85M and currently, short sellers hold a 16.15% of that float. On October 31, 2023, WOLF’s average trading volume was 3.06M shares.

Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE: WOLF)’s stock price has plunge by -3.41relation to previous closing price of 28.70. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -11.13% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-10-30 that Wolfspeed Inc. shares rose 8% in after-hours trading Monday after the silicon-carbide company forecast a slimmer-than-expected loss for its ongoing quarter.

WOLF’s Market Performance

Wolfspeed Inc (WOLF) has seen a -11.13% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -27.24% decline in the past month and a -56.17% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.69% for WOLF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -16.03% for WOLF stock, with a simple moving average of -50.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WOLF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WOLF stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for WOLF by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for WOLF in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $46 based on the research report published on May 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WOLF Trading at -28.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WOLF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.65%, as shares sank -27.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WOLF fell by -11.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.50. In addition, Wolfspeed Inc saw -59.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WOLF starting from LE DUY LOAN T, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $47.01 back on Aug 23. After this action, LE DUY LOAN T now owns 10,000 shares of Wolfspeed Inc, valued at $235,068 using the latest closing price.

REPLOGLE JOHN B, the Director of Wolfspeed Inc, purchase 10,566 shares at $47.54 during a trade that took place back on Apr 28, which means that REPLOGLE JOHN B is holding 81,405 shares at $502,308 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WOLF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.21 for the present operating margin

+29.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wolfspeed Inc stands at -35.78. Equity return is now at value -16.25, with -6.28 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.74.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Wolfspeed Inc (WOLF) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.