WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE: WEC)’s stock price has decreased by -0.16 compared to its previous closing price of 81.73. However, the company has seen a 1.33% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-30 that WEC Energy (WEC) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

Is It Worth Investing in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE: WEC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE: WEC) is above average at 19.07x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.43.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC) is $90.31, which is $8.71 above the current market price. The public float for WEC is 314.97M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.53% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of WEC on October 31, 2023 was 1.54M shares.

WEC’s Market Performance

WEC’s stock has seen a 1.33% increase for the week, with a 1.30% rise in the past month and a -8.94% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.21% for WEC Energy Group Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.24% for WEC’s stock, with a -8.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WEC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WEC stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for WEC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for WEC in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $86 based on the research report published on October 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WEC Trading at -1.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.73%, as shares surge +5.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WEC rose by +1.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $81.64. In addition, WEC Energy Group Inc saw -12.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WEC starting from PAYNE ULICE JR, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $94.36 back on May 09. After this action, PAYNE ULICE JR now owns 21,503 shares of WEC Energy Group Inc, valued at $141,534 using the latest closing price.

PAYNE ULICE JR, the Director of WEC Energy Group Inc, sale 950 shares at $97.59 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that PAYNE ULICE JR is holding 21,375 shares at $92,708 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WEC

Equity return is now at value 11.75, with 3.28 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.