Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WBA is 0.79. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for WBA is $26.67, which is $5.57 above the current price. The public float for WBA is 714.62M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WBA on October 31, 2023 was 12.02M shares.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.19 in relation to its previous close of 21.14. However, the company has experienced a -3.92% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Yahoo Finance reported 2023-10-30 that Walgreens (WBA) and CVS Health (CVS) workers are the newest batch of health care workers to threaten strikes against employers. Yahoo Finance Health Reporter Anjalee Khemlani details the demands in these strikes amid the rising trend in health care industry strikes.

WBA’s Market Performance

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) has seen a -3.92% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -5.13% decline in the past month and a -28.64% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.10% for WBA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.71% for WBA stock, with a simple moving average of -30.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WBA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WBA stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for WBA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for WBA in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $30 based on the research report published on October 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WBA Trading at -7.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WBA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.77%, as shares sank -5.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WBA fell by -3.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.08. In addition, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc saw -43.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WBA starting from Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc., who sale 1,320,858 shares at the price of $189.27 back on Aug 03. After this action, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. now owns 31,769,546 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, valued at $250,000,115 using the latest closing price.

DRISCOLL JOHN PATRICK, the EVP, Pres. U.S. Healthcare of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, purchase 5,172 shares at $28.42 during a trade that took place back on Jun 30, which means that DRISCOLL JOHN PATRICK is holding 59,050 shares at $146,984 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WBA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.15 for the present operating margin

+17.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc stands at -2.21. Equity return is now at value -13.61, with -3.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.63.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.