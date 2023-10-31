Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: VIAV)’s stock price has soared by 0.54 in relation to previous closing price of 7.46. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-10-17 that CHANDLER, Ariz., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV) will announce its fiscal first quarter 2024 financial results for the period ended September 30, 2023, on Thursday, November 2, 2023, after the close of market.

Is It Worth Investing in Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: VIAV) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: VIAV) is 68.62x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VIAV is 0.94.

The public float for VIAV is 220.26M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.92% of that float. On October 31, 2023, VIAV’s average trading volume was 1.96M shares.

VIAV’s Market Performance

The stock of Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV) has seen a -0.40% decrease in the past week, with a -17.94% drop in the past month, and a -32.00% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.14% for VIAV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.20% for VIAV’s stock, with a simple moving average of -25.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VIAV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VIAV stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for VIAV by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for VIAV in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $12 based on the research report published on December 02, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

VIAV Trading at -17.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIAV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.39%, as shares sank -16.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIAV fell by -0.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.92. In addition, Viavi Solutions Inc saw -28.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VIAV starting from SCRIVANICH LUKE M, who sale 15,396 shares at the price of $9.08 back on Sep 28. After this action, SCRIVANICH LUKE M now owns 45,664 shares of Viavi Solutions Inc, valued at $139,796 using the latest closing price.

RONDINONE RALPH, the SVP Global Operations NSE of Viavi Solutions Inc, sale 13,570 shares at $9.08 during a trade that took place back on Sep 28, which means that RONDINONE RALPH is holding 32,722 shares at $123,216 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VIAV

Equity return is now at value 3.74, with 1.39 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.