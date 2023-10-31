Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) has gone up by 2.65% for the week, with a 2.90% rise in the past month and a 44.29% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.25% for VRT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.15% for VRT stock, with a simple moving average of 61.94% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT) Right Now?

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 58.77x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for VRT is at 1.44. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for VRT is $44.83, which is $6.55 above the current market price. The public float for VRT is 347.18M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.19% of that float. The average trading volume for VRT on October 31, 2023 was 7.16M shares.

VRT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT) has surged by 5.11 when compared to previous closing price of 36.42, but the company has seen a 2.65% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-25 that Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 25, 2023 11:00 AM ET Company Participants Lynne Maxeiner – VP-IR Dave Cote – Executive Chairman Giordano Albertazzi – CEO David Fallon – CFO Conference Call Participants Scott Davis – Melius Research Nicole DeBlase – Deutsche Bank Amit Daryanani – Evercore Nigel Coe – Wolfe Research Andrew Obin – Bank of America Andy Kaplowitz – Citigroup Mark Delaney – Goldman Sachs Steve Tusa – JPMorgan Jeff Sprague – Vertical Research Lance Vitanza – TD Cowen Operator Good morning. My name is Bruno, and I’ll be your conference operator for today.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRT stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for VRT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VRT in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $40 based on the research report published on August 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VRT Trading at 0.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.01%, as shares sank -0.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRT rose by +2.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +155.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.72. In addition, Vertiv Holdings Co saw 180.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRT starting from VPE Holdings, LLC, who sale 10,000,000 shares at the price of $37.50 back on Sep 08. After this action, VPE Holdings, LLC now owns 7,955,215 shares of Vertiv Holdings Co, valued at $375,000,000 using the latest closing price.

Cripps Scott, the Chief Accounting Officer of Vertiv Holdings Co, sale 36,008 shares at $38.47 during a trade that took place back on Sep 07, which means that Cripps Scott is holding 0 shares at $1,385,188 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRT

Equity return is now at value 17.05, with 3.57 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.