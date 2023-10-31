Veralto Corp (VLTO) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Veralto Corp (VLTO) by analysts is $88.00, which is $19.64 above the current market price. The public float for VLTO is 231.59M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.26% of that float. On October 31, 2023, the average trading volume of VLTO was 5.69M shares.

Veralto Corp (NYSE: VLTO)’s stock price has soared by 0.54 in relation to previous closing price of 67.99. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -4.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Forbes reported 2023-10-27 that On October 26, 2023, Veralto Corporation (NYSE: VLTO, $70.00, Market Capitalization: $17.20 billion) reported 3Q23 results that surpassed consensus expectations.

VLTO’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 4.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.03% for VLTO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.41% for VLTO’s stock, with a -8.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VLTO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VLTO stocks, with Vertical Research repeating the rating for VLTO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VLTO in the upcoming period, according to Vertical Research is $82 based on the research report published on October 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VLTO Trading at -8.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VLTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.38%, as shares sank -19.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VLTO fell by -4.92%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.99. In addition, Veralto Corp saw -15.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To sum up, Veralto Corp (VLTO) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.