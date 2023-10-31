Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.79. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS) by analysts is $37.17, which is $3.04 above the current market price. The public float for VRNS is 105.83M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.04% of that float. On October 31, 2023, the average trading volume of VRNS was 867.13K shares.

Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ: VRNS) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 8.37 compared to its previous closing price of 31.50. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-30 that Although the revenue and EPS for Varonis (VRNS) give a sense of how its business performed in the quarter ended September 2023, it might be worth considering how some key metrics compare with Wall Street estimates and the year-ago numbers.

VRNS’s Market Performance

Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS) has experienced a 4.90% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 12.47% rise in the past month, and a 11.73% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.82% for VRNS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.80% for VRNS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 24.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRNS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRNS stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for VRNS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VRNS in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $35 based on the research report published on October 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VRNS Trading at 9.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.87%, as shares surge +12.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRNS rose by +3.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.57. In addition, Varonis Systems Inc saw 42.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRNS starting from Bass David, who sale 34,000 shares at the price of $29.51 back on Aug 22. After this action, Bass David now owns 650,756 shares of Varonis Systems Inc, valued at $1,003,340 using the latest closing price.

Kess Avrohom J., the Director of Varonis Systems Inc, purchase 1,250 shares at $29.72 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that Kess Avrohom J. is holding 23,032 shares at $37,150 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRNS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.79 for the present operating margin

+85.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Varonis Systems Inc stands at -26.29. The total capital return value is set at -13.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.65. Equity return is now at value -22.68, with -10.65 for asset returns.

Based on Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS), the company’s capital structure generated 63.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.66. Total debt to assets is 30.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 61.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.87.

Conclusion

To sum up, Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.